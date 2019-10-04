Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) received a €240.00 ($279.07) price target from stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €197.71 ($229.90).

Shares of ETR:WDI traded up €1.05 ($1.22) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €140.70 ($163.60). 1,684,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €139.42. Wirecard has a 52-week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 52-week high of €194.40 ($226.05).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

