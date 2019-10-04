Winthrop Partners WNY LLC Buys 579 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.7% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $220.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,372,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,369,924. The firm has a market cap of $996.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.90. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.