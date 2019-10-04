WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.60.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 62.01% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.