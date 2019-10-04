Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has GBX 4,350 ($56.84) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whitbread to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,850 ($63.37) price target (up from GBX 4,750 ($62.07)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Whitbread to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,896.43 ($63.98).

WTB traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,170 ($54.49). The company had a trading volume of 89,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,332.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,625.64. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 4,055 ($52.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,501 ($58.81), for a total value of £351,078 ($458,745.59).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

