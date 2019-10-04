Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 1,037.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.31% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 157,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 87,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHG opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.37. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 12.84%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

