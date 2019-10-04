West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 203.8% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at about $38,014,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,900,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,932,000 after buying an additional 130,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $140.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.19. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.