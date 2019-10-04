West Oak Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.28. 40,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,714. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.69%.

In other Intuit news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,962,505.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

