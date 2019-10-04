West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock valued at $53,197,461. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.90. 2,943,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,046,765. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $311.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.