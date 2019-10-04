WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.15. 650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. WEST JAPAN RWY/S had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEST JAPAN RWY/S will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEST JAPAN RWY/S

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

