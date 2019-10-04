Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Cut by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,489. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $92.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Welltower and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

