Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,526 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.11% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 217,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 40.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 423,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $22.65. 885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,641. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

