Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 2,790 Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Rosetta Stone worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rosetta Stone by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Laurence Franklin sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $200,463.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,342.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nicholas C. Gaehde sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,181 shares of company stock valued at $307,189. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 2,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,849. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $45.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

