Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $820,000 Holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 116,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period.

Shares of TTP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

