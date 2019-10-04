Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Astec Industries worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Astec Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Astec Industries by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 494,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASTE shares. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen C. Anderson purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $61,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,071. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.96 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

