Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Investar were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Investar alerts:

ISTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James raised Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, EVP Ryan P. Finnan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $35,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,891.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John J. D’angelo sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $109,768.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $160,602. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISTR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Investar Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investar Holding Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.