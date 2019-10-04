Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.48.

WFC opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

