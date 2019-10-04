Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,513. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,682.29% and a negative net margin of 119.15%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Scibetta purchased 22,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $87,060.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $121,453. Company insiders own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

