Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. 592,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,748. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $51,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,099 shares in the company, valued at $774,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $203,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

