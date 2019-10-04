Webster Bank N. A. Sells 554 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,747 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,863,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,769 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $86,736,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,423,000 after purchasing an additional 858,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,035. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $79.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

