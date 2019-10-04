Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,536 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,058,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,079,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,012,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.33. 5,105,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,082,700. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

