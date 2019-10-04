Webster Bank N. A. Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 37.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 178,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 960,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,163,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.89.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

