Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.74 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18,507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after acquiring an additional 921,307 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,759,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,552,000 after acquiring an additional 383,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,769,000 after acquiring an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.44. 506,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,459. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

