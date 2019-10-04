Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 765,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,099,684. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

