Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.74. 66,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $118.21.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

