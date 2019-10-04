Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 866 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.42. 511,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.84 and a 200 day moving average of $292.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

