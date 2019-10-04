Webjet (ASX:WEB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.03

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$10.03 ($7.11) and last traded at A$10.07 ($7.14), with a volume of 475134 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$10.35 ($7.34).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$12.34 and a 200-day moving average of A$14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Webjet’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In related news, insider Brad Holman purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.18 ($8.64) per share, with a total value of A$97,440.00 ($69,106.38). Also, insider John Guscic purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$11.28 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,602.90 ($141,562.34).

About Webjet (ASX:WEB)

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises, as well as offers digital marketing consultancy services.

