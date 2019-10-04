Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to report $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Watsco reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,456,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,214,000 after buying an additional 329,126 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,883,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,785,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,929,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 251,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.28. 132,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.19. Watsco has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $175.41. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

