Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCC. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.88.

NYSE HCC traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. 1,005,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 62.99% and a net margin of 47.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale W. Boyles bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after buying an additional 404,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $347,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.