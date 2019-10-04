Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s 8th Largest Position

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.9% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,375,553,000 after purchasing an additional 920,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,068,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,347,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,807,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,084,000 after purchasing an additional 721,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,771,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,300,665,000 after purchasing an additional 373,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,422,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,262,053,000 after purchasing an additional 565,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

