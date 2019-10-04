Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives $64.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NYSE WD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,775. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $5,075,342.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,283,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,542 over the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 526.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

