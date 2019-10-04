Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.92, approximately 569,166 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 476,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.
VYGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 643.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364,516 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 93,030.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 379,565 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
