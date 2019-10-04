Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.92, approximately 569,166 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 476,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 185,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,087 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 643.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364,516 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 93,030.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 379,565 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

