VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Up 7.3%

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.44, 166,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 130,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 46,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $278,815.14. Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 10,000 shares of VolitionRX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRX stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of VolitionRX worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

