VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Shares Up 7.3%

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.44, 166,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 130,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.
In related news, major shareholder Corp Ltd Eight sold 46,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $278,815.14. Also, Director Martin Charles Faulkes bought 10,000 shares of VolitionRX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
VolitionRX Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)
VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.