Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 164,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 285,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.25.

Vitalhub Company Profile (CVE:VHI)

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.