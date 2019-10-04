Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Vista Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

VSTO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. 337,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.50 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.44. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Miguel A. Lopez bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 33,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 124.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,928,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

