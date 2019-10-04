Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT remained flat at $$15.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of -0.56. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 211.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,129,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,462,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,762,000 after purchasing an additional 380,502 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 40.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,638 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,383,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,246,000 after purchasing an additional 578,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,595,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,527,000 after purchasing an additional 309,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

