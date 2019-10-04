View (VIEW) Market Cap Reaches $166,900.00

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. View has a market capitalization of $166,900.00 and approximately $584.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. In the last seven days, View has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00192620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.48 or 0.01015339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . View’s official website is view.ly

View can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

