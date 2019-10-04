Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after buying an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 85,093 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

MBUU stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $617.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.75 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

