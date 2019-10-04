Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1,072.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Lithia Motors worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $853,000.

LAD stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.87. 4,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,435. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $139.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.44.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $656,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,727.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $97,445.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,173 shares of company stock worth $812,899. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

