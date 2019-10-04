Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 230,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Primo Water as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 8.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 26,645.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.01 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,459 shares of company stock worth $77,820 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

