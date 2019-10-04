Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in Rollins by 4.1% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 6.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 4.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

