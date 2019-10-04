Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 79.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.