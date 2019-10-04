Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 131.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $67.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.