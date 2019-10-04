Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.09.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,039. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $222.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.97.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.06%.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,291,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,457 shares of company stock worth $8,027,655. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

