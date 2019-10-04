Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $80.56. 166,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

