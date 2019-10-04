Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,110 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KZR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 923.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,655 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 32.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KZR. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,211. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

