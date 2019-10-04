Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 679.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 426,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 372,110 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,294,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $199,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,514.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,647. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

