Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1,132.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fabrinet worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 68,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,452,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,494,000 after purchasing an additional 85,633 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $279,770.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,206 shares of company stock worth $5,242,670. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $51.18 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

