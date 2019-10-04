Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 186 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nordson by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nordson by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 383,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.25. 45,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,095. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.63. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.74 million. Nordson had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. ValuEngine cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Longbow Research set a $160.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,253,463.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,724.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $660,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,687 shares of company stock worth $5,270,682. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

