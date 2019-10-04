ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.71.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

VSAT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.76. 313,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 0.87. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $104,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey White sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $75,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,553,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in ViaSat in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in ViaSat in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ViaSat in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 156.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ViaSat by 62.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

