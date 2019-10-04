Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 760 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 123,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 657.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,516 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

